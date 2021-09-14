Saints player, several coaches test positive for COVID

NEW ORLEANS - Some members of the Saints coaching staff and at least one player have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus days after their blowout victory over the Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that eight people, including six of the team's offensive coaches, tested positive for the virus Tuesday. It's unclear whether the cases will impact the Saints' game against Carolina this weekend, but a source within the organization told ESPN they would be "just fine."

The player who tested positive has not been identified at this time, but reports said that player was already on the injured reserve list.