Saints place cornerback Marshon Lattimore on injured reserve

Image credit to ESPN

NEW ORLEANS - For a second time this week, the New Orleans Saints placed a key player on injured reserve.

Four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore will miss four weeks after being placed on injured reserve. He joins wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was placed there on Tuesday.

Lattimore is eligible to return December 21 against the Los Angeles Rams at the earliest.