Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson diagnosed with coronavirus

3 hours 37 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 1:23 PM August 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Team officials confirmed Benson, 73, is receiving medical care but is doing well. She's reportedly still handling work calls herself and virtually attending owners calls.

She is said to have tested positive for the virus within the past couple weeks. 

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was the first person in the Saints organization to test positive for the virus in March. In recent weeks, a handful of Saints players tested positive for the virus, though those tests are now believed to have been false positives.

