Saints offensive line takes another blow with Erik McCoy out for weeks

New Orleans - The Saints now have to readjust their offensive line again now that center Erik McCoy will officially be out for six to eight weeks with a groin injury.

McCoy went down with the injury early in the first quarter during the Saints' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

It was evident that his absence had an effect on the offense's performance. New Orleans had less than 90 rushing yards and did not have a rushing touchdown in the 15-12 loss to Philadelphia. A week prior, with McCoy in the game, the Saints had 190 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns against the Cowboys.

The Saints first loss marked their worst offensive performance of the season after putting up 91 points in the first two weeks.

McCoy was replaced with left guard Lucas Patrick at the center position for the remainder of the game. Olisaemeka Udoh replaced Patrick at left guard.

While the loss of a Pro Bowler and team captain stings for the Saints offensive line, they know the nature of the league and even rookie Taliese Fuaga understands that it's now about the next man up.

"It's tough man. You know, Erik's a great player. He does everything, really with the O line. He makes the calls and all that, but, you know, Lucas Patrick, he's very good with his communication out there. I mean, so I think him coming out there was and playing his butt off at center was a great thing for us," Fuaga said.

The Saints will have to make adjustments quickly before facing their long time rival, the Atlanta Falcons, this Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium.