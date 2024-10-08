Saints lose Monday Night Football game to the Chiefs 26-13

KANSAS CITY - The New Orleans Saints dropped their third game in a row, losing 26-13 in their Monday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was injured in the fourth quarter of the game after taking a hit and landing on his side. Carr did not return to the contest after suffering an oblique injury according to in-game reports.

New Orleans (2-3) was able to get back into the game in the fourth quarter and cut the Chiefs (5-0) lead to 16-13 when Carr connected with former LSU Tiger Foster Moreau, however the Kansas City quickly answered with a five play, sixty-eight yard drive that took only 2:20 off the clock to push the lead back to double-digits.

The Chiefs would force the Saints offense off the field with their final two possessions being turned over on downs and Kansas City added a final field goal to double-up New Orleans on the scoreboard.

The tone for the game was set early when Saints quarterback Derek Carr was lightly pressured and fired a deep-ball down field into double-coverage where Chiefs defensive back Bryan Cook made a leaping interception on the Saints opening offensive possession.

Carr would finish the game with 12 of 28 passes completed for 165 yards, two touchdowns and the interception.

New Orleans offense would muster only 46 yards rushing on 15 attempts with Alvin Kamara leading the ground game with 11 carries for 26 yards.

The Saints went into the Monday Night game missing a number of injured players. The Saints offense was limited with the absence of center/guards Cesar Ruiz and Shane Lemieux, the latter who is expected to go to injured reserve and miss a number of weeks recovering from an ankle injury.

Further hampering the Saints offensive firepower is the lack of availability of tight end Taysom Hill who has provided much of the Saints redzone scoring in the early portion of the season.

The Saints will be back in action later this week with a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The potential impact of Hurricane Milton could threaten the playing of Sunday's game in the Superdome as the tropical storm is expected to hit the Florida coast later this week.