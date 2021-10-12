88°
Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on injured reserve after one game
NEW ORLEANS - Less than a week after the Saints picked up free agent Cody Parkey, the kicker is going on injured reserve.
Reports said Parkey injured his groin during pregame in Washington this past weekend.
#Saints K Cody Parkey, who injured his groin pregame and tried to kick through it, is going on Injured Reserve, source said. New Orleans will need a new kicker.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021
Parkey had just signed with the Saints last week after the team cut Aldrick Rosas, who was promoted to starter after kicker Wil Lutz was injured in the offseason.
