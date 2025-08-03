88°
Saints hold scrimmage at Sunday's training camp practice

Sunday, August 03 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

METAIRIE - As the Saints wrap up their first leg of training camp, head coach Kellen Moore held an unscripted scrimmage with live play calling on Sunday.

The scrimmage showed the cracks in the areas the Saints need to improve. None of the quarterbacks had their best day, each of them making mistakes in decision making.

Once the Saints defense got settled, they began making plays and capitalizing on the offense's mistakes.

Towards the end of practice, the staff switched up the personnel groups. They made the first team offense go against the second team defense and vice versa.

Now that they've analyzed what they have at home in New Orleans, the Saints will try to improve upon that as they head to California for a 10-day stint of training camp.

The Saints will face the LA Chargers for their first preseason game on Sunday Aug. 10 at 3:05 p.m. CT.

