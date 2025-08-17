Saints end in a tie against the Jaguars in second preseason game

NEW ORLEANS - In the New Orleans Saints second preseason game Sunday, the Saints came from behind late in the fourth quarter to tie the game up 17-17. In the final seconds, Jacksonville attempted to go for the win, but an Jonas Sanker interception sealed the game to end in a tie.

With the New Orleans hosting Jacksonville, first-year head coach Kellen Moore decided to go with rookie Tyler Shough to start the game. After some flashes in last week's game against the Chargers, Shough only led New Orleans to three points in four first half drives. Shough didn't turn the ball over though, going 9-for-12 for 66 yards.

Spencer Rattler started the second half, leading the Black and Gold to two straight field goals in the third quarter. On Rattler's fourth drive, he once again had the Saints in Jaguar territory, but threw an interception. It was Rattler's second turnover of the preseason. The second-year quarterback finished in a 17-9 New Orleans loss.

Jacksonville took an early lead in the game, with established starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the Jaguars to a touchdown on their second drive of the game.

Jacksonville took a 17-3 lead into halftime, thanks to a Bhayshul Tuten three-yard touchdown run and Cam Little 53-yard field goal in the second quarter. The Saints defense did not allow a point in the second half.

The Saints scored their first touchdown of the game in the final 30 seconds of the game when Spencer Rattler connected with Dante Pettis for a 20-yard score. Rattler would then rush in for the two-point conversion to tie the game.