Saints drop fourth straight game, give up 51 points in loss to Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS - After a 2-0 start, the New Orleans Saints have lost four straight games.

In Sunday's home game against Tampa Bay, the Saints led 27-24 at the half, but then were outscored 27-0 in the second half, falling 51-27.

The Saints defense, which has played well most of the season, gave up 597 total yards of offense to the Buccaneers. Trailing 31-27 in the fourth quarter, New Orleans allowed the Tampa Bay offense to score touchdowns on their final three possessions.

New Orleans rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler made his first career start in place of the injured Derek Carr. Rattler played well in the first half, but two second half interceptions were part of the reason the Saints didn't score a point in the second half.

Rattler finished his NFL debut 22-for-40, for 243 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fellow rookie Bub Means hauled in the lone touchdown throw.

New Orleans, now 2-4 this season, has a quick turnaround this week. They host the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, October 17.

Sean Payton, who won a Super Bowl as the head coach of the Saints, returns to the Superdome as the Broncos head coach.