Saints come back to beat Titans, win four straight games for first time since Brees

3 hours 38 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, December 28 2025 Dec 28, 2025 December 28, 2025 1:57 PM December 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel and Nathan Messina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With Sunday's 34-26 win over the Tennessee Titans, the New Orleans Saints have won four consecutive games for the first time since Drew Brees was their quarterback. 

The Saints came back from a 10-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Titans 24-6 in the second half and securing the franchise's first four-game win streak since 2020. 

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough completed 22 of 25 passes for 333 yards and 2 touchdowns. Eight of those completions went to wide receiver Chris Olave, who posted 119 yards and a touchdown.

Audric Estime finished the day as the Saints' leading rusher with 94 yards and a touchdown, plus a 4-yard reception to finish the day just shy of 100 yards from scrimmage. 

With the win, New Orleans improved to 6-10 on the season, eclipsing their win total from last season. 

