Saint Vincent De Paul held sit-down meals on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE — Saint Vincent De Paul provided three different locations for sit-down Thanksgiving meals across Baton Rouge.

People could also pick up meals at two locations.

At the Saint Vincent De Paul Dining Hall, people lined up early before the doors opened for the meal at 11:30 a.m. Hundreds were served a free Thanksgiving lunch with tables set up indoors and out.

Feeding the less fortunate is a part of Saint Vincent De Paul’s everyday mission.

“I mean hunger is an issue obviously during the holidays, this is a tough time, with everything going on with the economy, inflation, times are tough for a lot of folks, but hunger is not an issue just during Thanksgiving, so we do this every day, 365 days a year, but today it's a little more fun. We have our volunteers with us. The community really turns out, so it's a special day,” Chief Operating Officer Austin Lowrance said.

The other sit-down meals were held at the Raising Cane’s River Center and the McKinley High School Alumni Center.