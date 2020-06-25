Saharan Dust and your health

You may have heard some discussion on the Saharan Dust plume over the last few weeks. Saharan dust usually gets carried off the western coast of Africa this time of year.



Sometimes, it makes it to the southeastern coast of the United States due to the westerly flow of the atmosphere, and this year is no exception. The Saharan Dust has arrived in southern Louisiana. As early as Thursday morning, some places began to see the haze.

Though it makes for some interesting optics, the dust also impacts our air quality. If you are sensitive to changes in air quality or an allergy sufferer, be prepared for the changes that are to come.

AIR QUALITY UPDATE THURSDAY 10:30am

The air quality is projected to decrease but should remain in the moderate category for the rest of the day on Thursday.

If you are sensitive to air quality and allergens, here are some tips from the experts:

1.) Stay up to date with the local forecast on the Saharan Dust

2.) Wearing a face mask outdoors can help keep dust particles out of your nose and mouth

3.) Keep up with your allergy medications

4.) Talk to your allergist