Safety officials invite public to Pedestrian Safety Day event, Thursday

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Members of the public are invited to an informative event called Pedestrian Safety Day, which will be held on Tower Drive on LSU's campus. 

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with various safety groups across campus to learn more about pedestrian safety. 

The event, which takes place February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is the result of a collaborative effort on the parts of multiple organizations including LSU PD, EMS, UREC, LSU Parking & Transportation, Bike Baton Rouge, Destination Zero Deaths, Front Yard Bikes, BREC, Safety Place, MADD, and Student Government.  

