Sabine Parish: Multiple students at area high school charged for illicit acts

SABINE PARISH - Louisiana State Police say their Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU) was contacted in early February regarding a disturbing act involving students at Many High School in Sabine Parish.

Apparently, an illicit social media video, involving students at Many High, depicted the sexual battery of a juvenile.

Authorities launched an investigation into the complaint and as a result, arrest warrants were issued for seven juvenile students and one 18-year-old student.

The juvenile students were arrested for a variety of charges, which consisted of some or all of the following: sexual battery, 2nd degree kidnapping, and pornography involving juveniles.

The adult student, Quacie Kerlegon, was arrested for sexual battery and 2nd degree kidnapping.

He was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

Many Police Department and the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSP with the investigation.

Police said the Sabine Parish School Board was also cooperative with all investigative requests.

The investigation into the incident has not been closed, but remains active and ongoing.

This article will be updated as LSP continue to look into the case.