Runner-up endorses Landry for AG's race

BATON ROUGE - Geri Broussard Baloney endorsed former attorney general's race opponent Jeff Landry at the Baton Rouge Press Club for the upcoming runoff.

Baloney, a New Orleans attorney, ran as a Democrat for the office but came in third overall, missing the chance for a runoff on Nov. 21. Landry faces incumbent Buddy Caldwell.

On Monday Baloney said she chose to endorse Landry because of their shared goal to change how the attorney general's office serves Louisiana, and because "Louisiana cannot take another four years of Buddy Caldwell's bad practices and policies."

Caldwell received the most votes in the Oct. 24 election with 376,407. Landry was second with 347,605, and Baloney received 187,575.