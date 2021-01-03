32°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Runner-up endorses Landry for AG's race

5 years 2 months 1 day ago Monday, November 02 2015 Nov 2, 2015 November 02, 2015 5:45 PM November 02, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Geri Broussard Baloney endorsed former attorney general's race opponent Jeff Landry at the Baton Rouge Press Club for the upcoming runoff.

Baloney, a New Orleans attorney, ran as a Democrat for the office but came in third overall, missing the chance for a runoff on Nov. 21. Landry faces incumbent Buddy Caldwell.

On Monday Baloney said she chose to endorse Landry because of their shared goal to change how the attorney general's office serves Louisiana, and because "Louisiana cannot take another four years of Buddy Caldwell's bad practices and policies."

Caldwell received the most votes in the Oct. 24 election with 376,407. Landry was second with 347,605, and Baloney received 187,575.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days