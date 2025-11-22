66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rummy's One Stop celebrated its grand opening with a gumbo cook-off

3 hours 29 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, November 22 2025 Nov 22, 2025 November 22, 2025 6:55 PM November 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new community grocery store officially opened on Saturday on Hooper Road, bringing fresh food and family-friendly fun to District 2. 

The grand opening of Rummy's One Stop brought neighbors together with a gumbo cook-off featuring cash prizes for the winners, along with the honor of being crowned Rummy's Gumbo King.

Organizers said they want the store to be more than just a place to shop; they envision a true community store where neighbors can come in for fresh produce, plate lunches, and a welcoming atmosphere. 

"The store is very important for the community. I'm hoping that we bring togetherness with the store," store manager Kenneth Butler said.

Rummy's One Stop will begin serving breakfast on Monday at 4:30 a.m. and lunch and dinner until 6 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days