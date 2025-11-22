Latest Weather Blog
Rummy's One Stop celebrated its grand opening with a gumbo cook-off
BATON ROUGE - A new community grocery store officially opened on Saturday on Hooper Road, bringing fresh food and family-friendly fun to District 2.
The grand opening of Rummy's One Stop brought neighbors together with a gumbo cook-off featuring cash prizes for the winners, along with the honor of being crowned Rummy's Gumbo King.
Organizers said they want the store to be more than just a place to shop; they envision a true community store where neighbors can come in for fresh produce, plate lunches, and a welcoming atmosphere.
"The store is very important for the community. I'm hoping that we bring togetherness with the store," store manager Kenneth Butler said.
Rummy's One Stop will begin serving breakfast on Monday at 4:30 a.m. and lunch and dinner until 6 p.m.
