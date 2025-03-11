Roundabout construction zone takes drivers on traffic maze

GONZALES - Construction traffic on LA 44 in Gonzales has hit a nerve for people living and working there. They tell 2 On Your Side progress has stalled and fear the project hasn't moved along in weeks.

The stretch of LA 44 from I-10 to Pelican Crossing has been torn up for months. LuAnn Daniel moved into the neighborhood around Christmas and says she hasn't noticed much change.

"Like, when are we going to see definitive progress?" she said.

Most of her frustration is over the temporary road leading to her neighborhood, which leaves drivers zero room for error.

"That has been carved down to basically a lane width and a on nice day it's tricky, at night or in bad weather it's super dangerous to drive," said Daniel.

There is limited lighting at night. Daniel says she's witnessed two car accidents recently and has seen drivers run off the road and tear up their tires. The busy highway dotted with construction signs will have to do for now.

"That's our road to get in and out on this end of town and it's just frustrating that nothing's moving forward," said Daniel.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, the LA 44 project is estimated to wrap in August 2025. The state has been in communication with the contractor, KCR Contractors, for additional signs and road striping to enhance visibility. The speed limit has been dropped to 35 mph.

DOTD says it understands the public's frustration as the project has had its share of issues including utility problems, poor weather, and poor soil.

The project started in the summer of 2024. More than 15,000 motorists travel this section of LA 44 daily, with an expected increase of about 24,000 by 2040.