'Rotisserie appliance' sparks kitchen fire at Gardere home

ST. GEORGE — A "rotisserie appliance" sparked a kitchen fire at a Gardere neighborhood home.

St. George firefighters said the fire happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday at a house on General Jackson Avenue. The homeowner said her dog barking incessantly alerted her to the fire.

Fire crews said the flames were out within 15 minutes. Officials said no one was inside the building and the blaze was contained to the kitchen, where the homeowner said that the fire was caused accidentally by a rotisserie appliance.

No injuries were reported.