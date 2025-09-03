Roseland mayor addresses Smitty's Supply explosion, its impact

ROSELAND - Nearly two weeks after the explosion at Smitty's Supply in Roseland, Mayor Van Showers is still working to find resources to help the town get back to some type of normalcy.

"I worry about what they tell us, you know, we need to clean up and all that, but what about the elderly that can't do that, what about the handicapped that can't do that?" Showers said.

According to the latest update by the Tangipahoa Parish Government, more than two million gallons of product have been collected, including oil, water, and grease.

There is still no definitive answer on what kinds of chemicals could have been in the black plume that rose over the site the day of the explosion.

"As far as the type of chemicals that were released, we still don't have all the answers to that," Showers said.

Showers says he receives a daily briefing from the Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency as they continue to monitor the situation.

"They're just saying everything is, the word they're using is "below levels," so we are good as far as far as that point," he said.

He still encourages those who feel they may have been physically impacted to go to the doctor and get checked.

"Make sure that they are safe. Make sure they are in good health. I have done the same thing as well, so I'm not just telling someone to do something that I didn't do because, you know, we don't know yet, and so we need to treat this like we don't know," Showers said.

There will be several organizations helping to distribute household and cleaning supplies to residents on Thursday at City Hall.