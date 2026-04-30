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Roman grave marker found in New Orleans backyard handed over to FBI, sent to Rome

1 hour 25 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 10:14 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — An ancient Roman tombstone found in a New Orleans backyard has been returned to Italy.

A woman discovered the grave marker in her backyard last year and turned it over to the FBI for safekeeping. The relic arrived in Rome on Wednesday.

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This is one of two artifacts recovered in the United States. The other was found in Boston.

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