Rodin Drive apartment fire that displaced family started in bedroom closet

BATON ROUGE - An apartment fire that displaced a mother and her two children started in the home's bedroom closet, fire officials say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire started in an apartment on Rodin Drive shortly after 5 p.m. and was contained at 5:40 p.m.

Fire officials said a mother and her two children were home at the time of the fire, but able to escape the apartment safely.

investigators have not determined a specific cause of the fire.