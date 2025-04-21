Roadwork to be done while Tangipahoa Parish students are on break

AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish Schools are closed this week for spring break, and parish officials are using the week to make headway on the 2025 Overlay Project.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said Barriere Construction is continuing to progress with multiple operations on the spring overlay program.

During the week of April 21, crews are scheduled to work in the following areas:

- Preliminary patching operations are scheduled on Sweet Olive, Jasmine, Clover Leaf, New Genessee; Oak Hollow, Briarwood, Holly, Whiskey Lane, Shaffer, and Calvary;

- Milling operations are planned on Arbordale Drive and East Park;

- Soil cement work is scheduled on Shaffer, Calvary, Whitman, and Pardo;

- Asphalt paving is planned on Gatlin, Crisp, South Pine, East Illinois, East Park, Arbordale, West Robert, Blackburn, Dennis, Sweet Olive, Jasmine, and Clover Leaf;

- Shoulder Dressing will be placed on Wadesboro, Azalea, Happywoods, South I-12 Service Road, Cottonwood, Amelia, Webb, Gatlin, North Billville, Crisp, South Pine, East Illinois, East Park, Arbordale, West Robert, Blackburn, and Dennis.

All work is weather permitting, and intermittent delays should be expected. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes, if at all possible.