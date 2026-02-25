Road work continues after Washington Street exit closure

BATON ROUGE - The Washington Street exit on Interstate 10 in East Baton Rouge Parish was permanently closed last week as part of an effort to improve traffic safety.

Transportation officials said the closure was designed to eliminate dangerous weaving movements that had contributed to crashes and delays along the interstate. Drivers previously crossed multiple lanes of traffic to reach the Washington Street exit, creating congestion and safety concerns.

Beginning Wednesday, crews are removing traffic lights at the bottom of the ramp at Washington Street and continuing additional road work in the area. Officials will eliminate left turns from Kentucky Street in an effort to reduce congestion and prevent further safety issues.

Since the closure, officials said traffic flow improved as drivers were no longer weaving across I-10 to access the Washington Street exit.

The additional road work is expected to continue through Friday, March 13.