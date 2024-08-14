98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Road re-opened after train, garbage truck crash at Airline and Choctaw

2 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2024 Aug 14, 2024 August 14, 2024 3:28 PM August 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A train stopped on the tracks at Airline Highway and South Choctaw Drive for an hour on Wednesday afternoon. 

The standstill happened around 3 p.m. after reported wreck with a garbage truck and another car. 

Baton Rouge Police officers were at the scene directing traffic until the intersection re-opened shortly after 4 p.m. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported. No more information about the wreck was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days