59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Road re-opened after gas leak on Antioch Road between Jefferson and Airline highways

3 hours 15 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 January 13, 2025 2:18 PM January 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ST. GEORGE — Antioch Road is open again after briefly being closed between Airline and Jefferson highways after a gas line was hit, St. George Fire said Monday.

Entergy and St. George Fire officials responded to the scene of the gas line and worked to fix the issue.

Trending News

A St. George Fire spokesperson said the gas leak, like all hazmat incidents, was a public safety hazard.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days