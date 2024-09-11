Road closures during, after Hurricane Francine

This is a running story of all road closures as a results of Hurricane Francine moving over Louisiana. This story will be updates as closures are added and removed.

Expect places that typically flood to do so.

Last updated: 4:49 p.m. Wednesday

Ascension Parish:

Hwy. 1 North in Donaldsonville from Hwy. 405 to the parish line



Hwy 22/Walter Hill Road in Darrow due to downed tree

Tangipahoa Parish:

Barringer Road closed until further notice