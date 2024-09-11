73°
Road closures during, after Hurricane Francine
This is a running story of all road closures as a results of Hurricane Francine moving over Louisiana. This story will be updates as closures are added and removed.
Expect places that typically flood to do so.
Last updated: 4:49 p.m. Wednesday
Ascension Parish:
Hwy. 1 North in Donaldsonville from Hwy. 405 to the parish line
Hwy 22/Walter Hill Road in Darrow due to downed tree
Tangipahoa Parish:
Barringer Road closed until further notice
