Riverside Livingston Parish town instates new rules for property rentals

By: Sarah Lawrence

KILLIAN - A town in Livingston Parish is in the process of establishing a new law that would, reportedly, hold rental property owners accountable for setting community expectations within the town's lines.

Killian's newly-drafted ordinance, 202-22, strictly defines a short-term rental and sets new baselines for rental owners regarding pay collection, signage around the property, maximum property occupancy, and more.

Among other things, property owners are now required to display Killian's "Good Neighbor Agreement," which informs occupants about maximum occupancy, gathering occupancy, and relevant town ordinances. Renters are expected to follow the relevant town ordinances during their stay in a short-term rental property, and any violations or repeated violations may reflect poorly on the property owner.

The full version of the ordinance can be read here.

