Riley Cooper's 5 inning, no hit effort lifts LSU baseball past Western Michigan 5-3

54 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, February 18 2023 Feb 18, 2023 February 18, 2023 4:12 PM February 18, 2023 in Sports
Baton Rouge, La. –  Behind the left arm of Riley Cooper, LSU Baseball defeated Western Michigan, 5-3, on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. 

The win moves the Tigers to 2-0 overall.

Dominant from the start, starter Riley Cooper went five and a third innings, totaling seven strikeouts and no hits for his first win of the season.

Gavin Dugas led the offensive charge with two hits including a solo homerun.

The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for game three of the series Sunday, February 19 at 1:30 CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network.

