Riley Cooper's 5 inning, no hit effort lifts LSU baseball past Western Michigan 5-3
Baton Rouge, La. – Behind the left arm of Riley Cooper, LSU Baseball defeated Western Michigan, 5-3, on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The win moves the Tigers to 2-0 overall.
Dominant from the start, starter Riley Cooper went five and a third innings, totaling seven strikeouts and no hits for his first win of the season.
Gavin Dugas led the offensive charge with two hits including a solo homerun.
The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field for game three of the series Sunday, February 19 at 1:30 CT. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and available on LSU Sports Radio Network.
