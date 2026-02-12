71°
Man found guilty of stabbing, killing another man at Valero gas station on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A jury found a man guilty of stabbing and killing another man at a Valero gas station, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said.
Francis Vasquez Aguilar killed 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia in 2022 at a gas station on Airline Highway. He was 19 when he committed the murder.
Aguilar was found guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
