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LSU eliminates 25 positions; university president says reorganization will help fund faculty, research
BATON ROUGE — LSU has eliminated more than two dozen positions across multiple departments, with the restructuring being used to fund research and faculty at the university, a spokesperson told WBRZ Thursday.
A total of 25 positions have been eliminated in the marketing, student engagement and executive departments, with future marketing being handled by Chief Communications Officer Meg Casper Sunstrom and a team that has yet to be determined.
LSU President Wade Rousse, in a statement, said that he started his tenure at LSU earlier this year with a commitment to "streamlining operations and finding efficiencies."
"Louisiana deserves transformational change from LSU," Rousse said. "This reorganization cuts across several offices and allows us to restructure in a way that directs savings towards faculty and research."
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