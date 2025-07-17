Restoration underway for historic Donaldsonville building being turned to museum

DONALDSONVILLE - Restoration is underway for the River Road African American Museum's True Friends Hall, a historic building in Donaldsonville.

The museum's co-founder, Darryl Hambrick said the building served as a dance hall, community center and music venue in the 1900s. The building was home to the True Friends Benevolent Society which provided health insurance and services to residents.

"As soon as we opened the doors and started the restoration, you would not believe the stories that have come from families. people come by and say, 'Wow, I remember coming here, I remember having a sockhop, I remember the debutantes,'" Hambrick said. "There were places like the True Friends who were home to many of the African American entertainers who didn't have access to play in many other places."

Hambrick said the museum brought in architects and contractors this summer and learned that restoration was possible. He also said the site received a $1.3 million dollar appropriation from the state before the pandemic. He is concerned it will not be enough money.

"We know that everything has gone up, don't even add all the other tariffs and all the other things that could have an impact," Hambrick said.

Hambrick said the museum is hoping for support from the community, legislators and industries to cover increased costs.

