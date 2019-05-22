82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Restaurants allowed to serve alcohol an hour earlier on Sundays, EBR Metro Council decides

Wednesday, May 22 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Restaurants in East Baton Rouge will now be able to get a head start on serving alcohol on Sunday mornings.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker confirmed Wednesday that the metro council approved an ordinance allowing restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. That's a full hour earlier than they were previously allowed to start selling liquor.

Bars and restaurants in the area are still permitted to sell alcohol between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. on other days.

