Restaurants allowed to serve alcohol an hour earlier on Sundays, EBR Metro Council decides

BATON ROUGE - Restaurants in East Baton Rouge will now be able to get a head start on serving alcohol on Sunday mornings.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker confirmed Wednesday that the metro council approved an ordinance allowing restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. That's a full hour earlier than they were previously allowed to start selling liquor.

Bars and restaurants in the area are still permitted to sell alcohol between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. on other days.