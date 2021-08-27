78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents in parts of southern Tangipahoa Parish should evacuate, officials say

1 hour 15 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, August 27 2021 Aug 27, 2021 August 27, 2021 6:11 PM August 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Residents living in parts of Tangipahoa Parish were advised to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida. 

Parish President Robby Miller announced Friday that parish government was recommending residents living in floodprone areas south of LA 22 evacuate 

“While this is not a mandatory evacuation, I strongly encourage our residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas south of LA 22 to prepare now and voluntarily evacuate their homes in advance of landfall and the flood surge that forecasters are predicting with this storm,” Miller said.

Trending News

Miller added that those in the area living in travel trailers or mobile homes should also evacuate. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days