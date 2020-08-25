90°
Republican Convention begins day 2

Tuesday, August 25 2020
Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Day two of the Republican National Convention gets underway Tuesday with a full line-up of speakers including, First Lady Melania Trump, The Honorable Mike Pompeo, and U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. 

At Monday's opening event a rising generation of Republican stars offered an optimistic view of President Donald Trump’s leadership but was undermined by speakers issuing dark warnings about the country’s future and distorting the president’s record, particularly on the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump also faces pressure to expand his appeal beyond his loyal supporters, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s sole Black Republican, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, sought to cast the GOP as welcoming to Americans of color, despite the party’s overwhelmingly white leadership and voting base.

The prime-time convention proceedings, which featured a blend of taped and live speeches, focused largely on dire talk about Joe Biden, Trump's democratic challenger in the November election. 

Meanwhile, Biden and running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, are keeping a relatively low profile this week. In a tweet Monday night, Biden told supporters to “stay focused.”

