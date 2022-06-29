89°
Latest Weather Blog
Reported gunfire prompts police response on Prescott Road
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of gunfire on Prescott Road on Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported near 5011 Prescott Road, near the intersection of North Foster Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ there are no reported victims at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS will discuss firing demoted CEO who appears to have retained $191,000...
-
U.S. Supreme Court Justices nix 2nd majority Black district in Louisiana for...
-
License plate mix-up discovered months after car purchase
-
Livingston Parish announces plan to expand Juban Road
-
Louisiana judge temporarily blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban