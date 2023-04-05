86°
Latest Weather Blog
Reported fuel spill shuts down portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A reported fuel spill forced first responders to shut down part of Bluebonnet Boulevard Wednesday morning.
The spill was reported around 11 a.m. on Bluebonnet near Burbank Drive. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say crews are in the process of clearing the spill so the road can reopen.
The BRFD said a truck lost a drive shaft, which hit the saddle tank and ruptured it. The St. George Fire Department and the BRFD HazMat team are on the scene.
Bluebonnet @ Burbank shut down due to a fuel spill. BRFD waiting for a sand truck to reopen the road— WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) April 5, 2023
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish volunteers collecting supplies for tornado victims in Mississippi
-
LSU women's basketball champion Alexis Morris throws first pitch at baseball game...
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture
-
Candidates for governor have first panel together
-
Preacher arrested, accused of stealing $100k from his day job