Reported fuel spill shuts down portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A reported fuel spill forced first responders to shut down part of Bluebonnet Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The spill was reported around 11 a.m. on Bluebonnet near Burbank Drive. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say crews are in the process of clearing the spill so the road can reopen.

The BRFD said a truck lost a drive shaft, which hit the saddle tank and ruptured it. The St. George Fire Department and the BRFD HazMat team are on the scene.

Bluebonnet @ Burbank shut down due to a fuel spill. BRFD waiting for a sand truck to reopen the road — WBRZ TRAFFIC (@wbrztraffic) April 5, 2023

This is a developing story.