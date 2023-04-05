86°
Reported fuel spill shuts down portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard

1 hour 6 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 11:13 AM April 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A reported fuel spill forced first responders to shut down part of Bluebonnet Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The spill was reported around 11 a.m. on Bluebonnet near Burbank Drive. Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say crews are in the process of clearing the spill so the road can reopen.

The BRFD said a truck lost a drive shaft, which hit the saddle tank and ruptured it. The St. George Fire Department and the BRFD HazMat team are on the scene. 

This is a developing story.

