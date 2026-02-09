58°
REPORT: St. George developing new plan outlining future of city; expected to finished by September
ST. GEORGE — A plan guiding St. George's future land use and development is being worked on, The Advocate reports.
The plan, the St. George 2050 Comprehensive Plan, will outline how the city's residential, commercial, infrastructure and public work development will be handled through 2050, with plans for annual reviews every three to five years to keep the plan current.
The city's development is currently covered by FutureBR, East Baton Rouge Parish’s master plan approved in 2011, with the new plan being written to supersede these guidelines.
According to the paper, the plan will be finished by September and a first batch of meetings designed to garner public feedback is set to be held in December.
