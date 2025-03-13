Report: Slidell pastor gets prison time after taping children's mouths shut

COVINGTON — A Slidell pastor convicted of taping students' mouths shut at the school he operated was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after a judge said the man hadn't shown sufficient remorse. Three years of the prison term were suspended.

John Raymond founded the Lakeside Christian Academy, but will not be allowed to serve there or anywhere else as headmaster until his probation term is over.

He was convicted last year of three counts of felony cruelty to juveniles and one count of second-degree child cruelty. Raymond will be given a chance to post a bond while an appeal proceeds because his prison term is short. The Times-Picayune in New Orleans reported the sentencing Thursday.

The judge said he had considered no prison time because the case was largely one of negligence rather than intent, but he said the during a hearing appeal Raymond did not seem sorry for his actions.

Parents of the victims said their children had developed trust issues with adults.