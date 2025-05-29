80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: SEC increases fines to $500k for rushing fields and courts

1 hour 55 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, May 29 2025 May 29, 2025 May 29, 2025 7:04 PM May 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference eliminated their escalating fine system for students rushing the field and court and instead will impose a $500,000 static fine, ESPN reported.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that the motivation came from punishing the field rushing regardless of it being the "first time or 18th time."

Trending News

The conference can also waive the fine if the visiting team and officials can get into the locker room before fans descend.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days