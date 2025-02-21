49°
REPORT: Saints are hiring former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator

1 hour 24 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, February 21 2025 Feb 21, 2025 February 21, 2025 12:34 PM February 21, 2025 in News
Source: ESPN
By: Hunter McCann

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are hiring Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler report that Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore is adding the former Chargers head coach to his staff.

Moore and Staley previously worked together in Los Angeles on the Chargers staff. Staley was head coach of the Chargers from 2021-2023 and most recently the assistant head coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

It wasn't the most productive union in 2023 as Moore was only in L.A. for one season and Staley was fired after a 5-9 start for the Chargers that season.

This will be Staley's second stint as defensive coordinator. In 2020 he was with the Los Angeles Rams when the team was ranked the No. 1 defense in yards and points allowed that season.

Moore hired Doug Nussmeier as his offensive coordinator on Thursday. Nussmeier worked with Moore when he was on staff with the Cowboys, Chargers and Eagles. Nussmeier is the father of current LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

