Report: New Orleans Saints to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as head coach

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moore, a former quarterback with Boise State, served as offensive coordinator in Dallas and Los Angeles before being hired as offensive coordinator with the Eagles. He will not be hired until after the Super Bowl in accordance with NFL rules.

The Saints were the last team with a head coaching opening.