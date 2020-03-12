Report: MLB likely to delay season over coronavirus

Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training and delay the start of the regular season, ESPN reported Thursday.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The news comes less than a day after the NBA announced it was suspending the remainder of its regular season.