REPORT: LSU's Derek Stingley to skip workouts at NFL Combine
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley will skip workout sessions at this weeks NFL Combine in Indianapolis as he recovers from a foot surgery according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Stingley underwent surgery on his foot for a Lisfranc injury that he suffered before the 2021 season, ultimately playing in only three games.
The Baton Rouge native and former Dunham Tiger star is expected to be a first round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, however his stock has slid recently in most projections from the top of the draft to the middle.
Stingley's talent has kept him atop teams draft boards despite his inability to play in games due to various reasons following a hugely successful freshman season.
The NFL Combine starts Thursday and runs through Sunday and it is not uncommon for players to skip workouts at the event in order to have a more favorable experience at their own schools for Pro Day workouts on campus.
LSU will host their Pro Day event in early April.
