REPORT: Former LSU running back suspended by NFL for violating PED policy
TAMPA BAY — Former LSU and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Josh Williams was suspended by the NFL, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.
According to Schefter, Williams was suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. He can return after the Bucs' week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Buccaneers’ RB Josh Williams is suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2025
Williams will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, December 22, following the Buccaneers’ Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers.
Williams played in 60 games in six seasons for the Tigers and was a member of the 2019 national championship-winning team.
