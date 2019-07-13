Report: Coast Guard working to rescue 12 trapped amid storm in Terrebonne Parish

ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES - Rescue efforts are already underway in a coastal Louisiana community where a dozen people are reportedly trapped by hurricane-like conditions from Tropical Storm Barry.

WWL reports the 12 individuals trapped on Isle de Jean Charles are elderly. The U.S. Coast Guard is said to have been planning an air rescue, but with windy conditions making that too dangerous, first responders are considering other options.

Isle de Jean Charles is among the areas in which Terrebonne leaders issued a voluntary evacuation order Friday. The Coast Guard tells WWL the only road into the community, Island Road, is impassible due to rising waters.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the community and other areas along the Louisiana coast.