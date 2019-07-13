75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Report: Coast Guard working to rescue 12 trapped amid storm in Terrebonne Parish

4 hours 59 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 6:24 AM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

ISLE DE JEAN CHARLES - Rescue efforts are already underway in a coastal Louisiana community where a dozen people are reportedly trapped by hurricane-like conditions from Tropical Storm Barry.

WWL reports the 12 individuals trapped on Isle de Jean Charles are elderly. The U.S. Coast Guard is said to have been planning an air rescue, but with windy conditions making that too dangerous, first responders are considering other options.

Isle de Jean Charles is among the areas in which Terrebonne leaders issued a voluntary evacuation order Friday. The Coast Guard tells WWL the only road into the community, Island Road, is impassible due to rising waters.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the community and other areas along the Louisiana coast.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days