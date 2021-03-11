Report: Biden will direct states to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by May

President Joe Biden will call on state leaders to open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by the start of May in an address to the nation Thursday night.

CNN reports Biden will direct all states to extend vaccine access by May 1, making small gatherings a possibility for the Fourth of July holiday according to officials within the administration.

Biden is set to speak at 7 p.m. local time Thursday. The speech comes hours after the president signed the long-awaited relief bill that will pay out $1,400 stimulus checks to most Americans, which was approved by lawmakers earlier this week.

