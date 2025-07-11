REPORT: Angola officer smuggled phones in bra to sell to inmates while stationed in cafeteria

ANGOLA — A 12-year veteran corrections officer at Angola State Penitentiary arrested for smuggling multiple cell phones brought the contraband into the prison inside her bra, The Advocate reported Friday.

Judy Robertson McDowell, 62, was caught while bringing two devices past security by concealing them in her bra.

McDowell, who was arrested July 6 in West Feliciana Parish, was booked on one count of introducing contraband into a state penal institution. She resigned later that same day.

Records say she was handling overnight shifts in the prison kitchen for the last month. During questioning, she told officials that she met an inmate who asked her to buy cell phones. The inmate was not identified, The Advocate added.

McDowell admitted to buying six phones, five chargers and a sim card with her own money. McDowell also admitted that she intended to sell a third cellphone, which she had brought into the prison as her personal device, the paper added.

The paper also reported that Angola officials searched McDowell's desk locker and found three phones inside, as well as a piece of paper with the name "Kendel Ellis" written on it. A Kendell Ellis is serving life in Angola and allegedly worked in the prison kitchen while McDowell was stationed there.

District Attorney for the 20th District Sam D'Aquilla told The Advocate that smuggling cases are not uncommon in Angola. D'Aquilla added that cell phones sold in Angola between prisoners are often marked up to $400 or $500 each.