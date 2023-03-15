Latest Weather Blog
Replica of centuries-old expedition ship arrives in Baton Rouge, open for tours
BATON ROUGE - The Nao Trinidad, a replica of a famous 16th century expedition ship — has docked in the capital city — providing a rare learning opportunity for visitors.
Described as a "floating classroom," the vessel docked alongside the USS Kidd in Baton Rouge Tuesday night and will be open through March 25 before continuing its trip up the Mississippi River. At $25 per person, visitors can explore both the Kidd and the Trinidad.
The original Trinidad was the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition, the first journey circumnavigating the world between 1519 and 1522. The lengthy voyage took its toll on the fleet, with only the Nao Victoria making it back to Spain.
The detailed replica of the tall ship was built in 2018 by the Fundación Nao Victoria of Seville, Spain. The USS Kidd Veterans Museum has previously worked with the organization for visits from other ships in 2016 and 2019.
