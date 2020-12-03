68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rep. Garret Graves quarantining after potential COVID exposure

2 hours 18 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 1:31 PM December 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - Louisiana Congressman Garret Graves will self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

Graves' office announced Thursday that the representative is currently out-of-state and will remain so until he completes the CDC-recommended quarantine period.

He will be tested for the virus and is currently making arrangements to safely return to Louisiana. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days