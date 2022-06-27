74°
Relentless crime prompts art gallery to move from French Quarter to Denham Springs
NEW ORLEANS - The owners of an art gallery on Royal Street announced Monday that they will be moving to a new location in Denham Springs due to relentless crime in New Orleans.
The owners of Kako Gallery said they are moving from their French Quarter store "due to countless encounters that define and reflect the city's unsafeness."
Kako Gallery said their last day in New Orleans will be August 27.
